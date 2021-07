I’m confident of winning because I have delivered – President Edgar Lungu.

He has predicted that while he won win a difference of 27, 000 votes and 100, 000 votes in 2015 and 2016, respectively, he will win with a difference of 500, 000 plus votes in this year’s elections.

The President said this in Simaubi area of Choma, Southern Province yesterday.

Kalemba