I WISH ELECTIONS CAN BE HELD NEXT WEEK SO WE DEFEAT THESE BASTARDS – MOONGA

I wish elections can be held next week so that we defeat these bastards, says ruling PF central committee member Paul Moonga.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Moonga, the immediate past Lusaka PF provincial chairperson, said the ruling party was tired of having to put up with what he termed “wild jackals”, saying he hoped the election could come early to sort the opposition out.

“I wish the election could be held next week because we are tired, and you know they know they are going to lose. We are so ready that we just want to defeat these bastards,” Moonga said. “Tizabanaya big time.”

Moonga said as opposed to when he was consigned to Lusaka, he would now go countrywide to campaign for the party, more like a central committee member without portfolio.

He charged that those who were targeting on challenging the President’s nomination were wild jackals, who had failed to promote their candidates.

“I was holding the young man (State Counsel John Sangwa) in high esteem, but I have realised that he’s a bit abnormal,” said Moonga, adding that the PF was not scared about those seeking to challenge the presidential nomination as the court would adjudicate.

Asked on the high cost of living, Moonga said the ruling party was working on reducing electricity. – Daily Revelation