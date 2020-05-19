I WISH GADDAFI AND MUGABE WERE ALIVE”, -Paul Kagame

An African giant leader the president of Rwanda Mr PAUL KAGAME has stepped in to fight against WHO. He said ” no one from foreign coutries will ever rule or control Africa! We’re united and strong as one! We’ll defend our people and our continent Africa! We are not cheap to be corrupted by WHO or evil people!

Let’s support our brother Mr ANDRY RAJOELINA the president of Madagascar in ensuring that the african Herbal medicine becomes the cure for CORONAVIRUS in Africa! we’ll continue depending on GOD and support our African medicine! It’s like you are looking for war! I wish Muhhamad Gadaffi and Mr Mugabe were alive! But we still have enough man power to fight on and defeat the Goriath and kill it! WHO must be careful and watch out!”