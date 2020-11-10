I WISHED I WAS YOUNG, RICH AND FAMOUS LIKE GINIMBI

A few years ago, I was going through Ginimbi’s Instagram, I felt bad about myself and thought I was doing nothing in my life to see others live that kind of luxurious life.

I reached a point where I had actually wished I was him, YOUNG RICH AND FAMOUS. But waking up to news that he died in a terrible accident today made me more sad and also sad with my self, I actually imagined what if I was him as I had wished .

So my life would have been cut short today. What I have learnt out of all this is , always be you, appreciate what you have and thank God always. We all have different races to run.

Rest In Peace Ginimbi!

By Chanda John Chimba