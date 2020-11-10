I WISHED I WAS YOUNG, RICH AND FAMOUS LIKE GINIMBI
A few years ago, I was going through Ginimbi’s Instagram, I felt bad about myself and thought I was doing nothing in my life to see others live that kind of luxurious life.

I reached a point where I had actually wished I was him, YOUNG RICH AND FAMOUS. But waking up to news that he died in a terrible accident today made me more sad and also sad with my self, I actually imagined what if I was him as I had wished .

So my life would have been cut short today. What I have learnt out of all this is , always be you, appreciate what you have and thank God always. We all have different races to run.
Rest In Peace Ginimbi!
By Chanda John Chimba

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LATEST NEWS

Load more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here