LET ME SPEAK OUT NOW- CHELLAH TUKUTA

In 2016 I offered to join the UPND media team after Dr GBM and Dr Mumba asked me to but the reception I got was very bad from the old UPND members. I was told “THIS BEMBA CHAP HAS COME BECAUSE HE HAS SEEN WE ARE WINNING.” I personally experienced the highest level of tribalism.

In 2016 I risked my business and all and put my life on the chopping board. I lost a lot in supporting UPND. I learnt my lessons. As a new member I was mostly attacked and not welcomed. Everyday I was called names and one guy in 2018 during the Chilnga by-election said “YOU BEMBAS ARE JUST CHANCERS AND WE KNOW YOU ARE HERE BECAUSE YOU HAVE SEEN THAT HH IS FORMING GOVERNMENT IN 2021.”

GBM protected me and told me to focus on him because he was the one that called me and not anyone else. Dr GBM would always tell me to ignore all the tribal remarks because even I as their Vice Preaident am not left out on those attacks, they still say am PF.

I ignored it. Last year in 2018 there was a by-election in Chilanga and I offered to brand Charmaine Musonda because within the party she was not liked by majority members, they left her alone until they saw my efforts in building her image. She was fighting inside battles instead of fighting her opponents and seeling herself.