President Edgar Lungu has warned party members against engaging in political violence, saying there is no room in the ruling party for such unacceptable behavior and that he will not allow the breakdown of law and order.



The Head of State said this in Sinazongwe district in Southern Province on Monday afternoon where he had gone to see how people were coping in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



He ordered the police to deal firmly with any law breakers regardless of their political affiliation.

“I am saying this because 2021 is near. 2021 is just next door and we will be voting during that time. I don’t want you to be injured or killed during that time because after elections, there should be continued peace and happiness again. Why should you injure yourself because of that member of parliament or that President? I am saying this in response to people who say I don’t condemn violence, I don’t speak out on violence, please stop it! And for you policemen, deal with lawbreakers strongly,” President Lungu said.

He said the law will take its course against anyone perpetrating political violence.

“No one is above the law here in our country so when you break the law, you are on your own. And I will not stop talking about this because I am in charge of this country. When law and order breaks down, the blame is on me. In other ways, the buck stops at me. If things fail to run properly, Zambians or God will hold me accountable for that failure, so I will not allow the breakdown of law and order for whatever reason. I am warning the opposition that I will not hesitate to fall down on you like a tonne of bricks if you misbehave,” the Head of State warned.