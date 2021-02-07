LUSAKA lawyer Marsha Muchende has asked FDD leader Edith Nawakwi to leave him out of her battles with UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

Nawakwi yesterday held a briefing at Chrismar Hotel where she disparaged Hichilema, branding him corrupt to the core, who is involved in fraudulent activities.

Nawakwi alleged that Hichilema’s desire to be President of Zambia was aimed at having power to cover his fraudulent activities.

She charged that Hichilema wants power to shield the baggage he has accumulated over the years.

She said from now onwards, the UPND leader should zip his mouth and not utter the word corruption because he himself was “corrupt to the core”.

“One of us, no other than one Hakainde Sammy Hichilema…the events that bring us to this point, you are well aware, it started a while ago. There was an impression, there is still an impression out in the public, locally and internationally that Mr Hichilema is a very rich man and now we know why he wants to be our leader; it is because he wants the power to shield the baggage which he has accumulated over a period of more than two decades. He wants leadership at all costs to cover up his wrongdoing,” Nawakwi said.

She said those who have bothered to check would know that one Haluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo sued Hichilema for trespass and the court documents clearly stated so.

Nawakwi recalled that the matter went to court and the pronouncements of the court was on record that “yes there was fraud in the matter but as a court that restores civil rights, it was restrained by the fact the criminal fraud came too late for civil restoration.”

“I think you saw the adverts from Hakainde’s camp running around that hooray we have won the case just like in the Nawakwi case as they said she didn’t file so they have won the case.”

Nawakwi said the Hatembo family has been divided for over 20 years because Hichilema walked into the property of their dead father and got it as his own.

She said the administrator Feluna Hatembo was on record through the UPND media saying that she never sold the property to Hichilema.

Nawakwi further alleged that two people from UPND, Tom Silwindi and Kenneth Magareta drove down to Southern Province this week and picked up Milton and Feluna Hatembo and brought them to Lusaka, beat them to file a legal complaint against their lawyer and make a statement that they were satisfied with the court ruling and therefore not interested in appealing.

“What is most interesting in this matter is why Hakainde Hichilema ferried his party cadres to pick up these two complainants and put them in a situation where they asked them to record a statement which is circulating online and then turn around and say look the Hatembos have withdrawn the case, they are not interested. Still at the core of this matter is how did Hakainde acquire this property? It is a fact that the acquisition of this property was fraudulent. Even in the court documents from himself, he argues and confirmed by Feluna that he never bought it from Feluna but was going to each member of the Hatembo family to say look when you finally sit down to share this property what is your portion that I need to buy, that’s what we have in these documents,” she said.

Nawakwi said property on title, especially which belongs to dead people cannot be transacted in the manner that Hichilema presents.

She further said Macha Muchende, an executive officer at the Ministry of Lands until 2007 had now jumped ship to be Hichilema’s lawyer to make sure that the poor people continue to be deprived.

She said entries at Ministry of Lands stated that Lima Bank in liquidation but Hichilema purported that government was sleeping at the time he was at Grand Thornton and the signatories to the mortgage discharge were not those that she appointed.

Nawakwi said she would like to hear from Chris Mulenga and Edgar Hamwele on how they delegated the authority to junior officers at Grand Thornton to execute the mortgage discharge.

“I want you to know that under normal circumstances, the way the documents were presented, if you don’t have an insider at the Ministry of Lands, you would never have procured the title deeds and the answer to this is in the name of Macha Muchende, who was an executive officer at Ministry of Lands till 2007 and now he has jumped ship. He is now the lawyer for making sure that the poor people continue to be deprived. And I think that this is extremely sad. This is unacceptable…and when leaders use their power to benefit themselves, it is called fraud, it is called corruption because they used their power and that’s why I am saying from today onwards he [Hichilema] has shown that he can use his power by sending Tom Silwindi and Kenneth Magareta to pick up poor people from the village, come and parade them to say ‘can you issue a statement to say we have withdrawn from this case and no further proceedings’,” Nawakwi said.

She added that Hichilema was scared of what would come after, to show the world that he is a fraudster and that the properties that he had on his portfolio had something hanging.

Nawakwi said if Hichilema was innocent as he claims, he would have allowed the due process to take place.

But Muchende said, “If I were malicious I could have uttered damaging information on how she acquired the Chisamba farms…she must leave me out of her battles with HH.”

“I am a lawyer doing my job and I won’t allow her to drag my name in the mud….”

Muchende promised to issue a comprehensive statement after studying Nawakwi’s remarks against him.

“Suffice to say Nawakwi knows me and I also know her. When I was working with Ministry of Lands, I am the one who processed her title deeds for her farms in Chisamba. She knows me, you can write that,” Muchende said. “I hosted her at my office when she was pushing for title deeds for her Chisamba farms, she knows the issue, my boss then was Mrs Kiniya and she (Nawakwi) wanted those title deeds processed urgently and of course, I treated her like everybody else, she was a leader, she was minister of finance…so there was that courtesy that she was enjoying.

Muchende said if Nawakwi was saying that he was a villain today, “then it’s unfortunate, she is playing double standards. Why isn’t she calling me a villain for having helped her when she was processing her title deed for her Chisamba farm?”

Muchende said Nawakwi insisted on waiting for the title deeds in his office.

“She weighed down heavily on me and my boss Mrs Kiniya to deliver the same day, to find ways of squeezing that,” he said. “She used her authority as minister to push me and Mrs Kiniya, please include that. The records are there, she should give the members of the public how long her title deeds took to be processed and in those days we were very efficient because there wasn’t as much traffic.”