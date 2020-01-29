KATOMBORA UPND member of parliament Derrick Livune has refused to apologise to Vice-President Inonge Wina, insisting that she went to his constituency to spread misinformation.

On Monday, The Mast carried a story where Livune told Vice-President Wina to learn to live decently, especially that she: “has no more future in politics”.

Livune said the Vice-President was only wasting taxpayers’ money because her presence wherever she went produced no impact.

He urged Vice-President Wina, who is almost 80, to retire to a farm where she can live as a mother, “probably with decency”.

Last Friday, PF members in Kazungula complained of hunger to Vice-President Wina, saying they had not received relief food.

The Vice-President, who was on a tour of selected districts in Southern Province, told the PF cadres that they may not see development in their homes and communities because their member of parliament – Livune – who is supposed to work with the government, was not doing so.

Katombora Constituency is in Kazungula district, Southern Province.

On Monday, chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya issued a statement, telling Livune to apologise to the Vice-President.

Siliya added that the Vice-President was not just a government leader but elderly and a freedom fighter.

When called yesterday for a possible apology, as per the government demand, Livune responded: “the Vice-President went to Kazungula to misrepresent facts; to accuse me that I don’t represent the people of Kazungula well.

“Now, what apology does the government want me to make? It should be the Vice-President apologising to me for telling the people an incorrect position,” Livune said.

“What was she up to? To set me at war with my people? She went there to do politics, instead of work! She knows very well that as a member of parliament, I have represented my people very well. As a member of parliament, I said I come in as a watchdog; there are government departments on the ground which tell figures of the hunger situation.”

He explained that as the member of parliament, “after I approve the budget at Parliament the next thing I do is to tell the government what has not been done.”

Livune wondered what Vice-President Wina meant when she said, “I don’t represent my people well.”

“That I don’t work with the government? How does she want me to work with the government? I pass the budget they bring to Parliament. It is the government that fails to release CDF (Constituency Development Fund), for example, when I have passed the budget,” he argued.

“It is her honour the Vice-President and her government who fail to deliver after. As far as I’m concerned, I’m working with the government. It is unfair for the Vice-President who is a mother, old lady, to go to my constituency and tell less truths.”

Livune stressed that Vice-President Wina was being economical with the truth in Kazungula last week.

“I have so much respect for her. She went to set me at arms with my people and for that reason, I’m not apologising,” he said.

“The other reason why I’m not apologising is that this issue of hunger is real. The people in Kazungula are very hungry. But for the Vice-President, who holds the second highest office in the land, to go and tell them that they are hungry because the MP does not represent them well is setting me to be fighting with my people.”

Livune further indicated that he expected Vice-President Wina to apologise to the people of Kazungula because “government has failed to live up to expectation of providing relief maize or mealie-meal every month.”

“There is no way I can be apologising for telling the truth. I’ll not apologise! The Vice-President must also apologise even to me because she told people what is incorrect,” noted Livune.