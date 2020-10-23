I WON’T ARREST YOU IN REVENGE WHEN I BECOME PRESIDENT – HH ASSURES LUNGU

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says he won’t try to settle political scores by arresting the current administration led by President Edgar Lungu, in revenge when he becomes President.

Hichilema says once he wins the forthcoming elections set for 2021, and become the Republican President, his main focus would be sorting out the economic mess and not trying to settle scores by arresting the current leadership in revenge.

His comments come after Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya had said it is scary to imagine what the UPND will do to those who have opposing views with them once they form government.

Meanwhile, in response to Siliya’s fears, Hichilema said he is not like the PF administration, which goes after those of dissent voices, or seek revenge, but will focus on rebuilding the nation.

Hichilema said Siliya is wrong in her thoughts, fearing to be mistreated in revenge when the UPND comes into power, adding that his administration will not be like the PF one.

“Wrong. We are not like you ba Mwankole.

“When we form government, our top priority will be to fix our economy and not to settle scores,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to analysts, Zambia under President Lungu has not been a good place to live for opposition parties.

Various freedoms have been chocked, under the current leadership, at one time this year, youths had to protest from the bush fearing to be arrested for demanding accountability and an end to corruption.