I WON’T CONTEST THE AUGUST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS IF HH WILL BE ALLOWED TO STAND – NAWAKWI.

“There is no way I can contest with a crook”

FDD president Edith Nawakwi says she will not contest the August 12th General Elections if HH whom she decribed as fraudulent will be allowed to stand.

Speaking in Lusaka yesterday, Ms. Nawakwi said HH thinks he has the monopoly of knowledge and wants to ascend to the highest office of the land at all cost.

“Personally, I don’t want HH to stand as president because he is a strict man for nothing and I know he will be targeting my business once in office. So If he will stand, then I won’t stand”, said Nawakwi. “I have grown above the insatiable appetite that is exhibited by the current crop of politicians seeking the presidency” she added.