I WON’T PAY, IT’S LUNGU WHO TOLD US TO REMAIN IN OFFICE – GREYFORD MONDE
By Tasha Mwansa
Former Livestock and Fisheries minister Greyford Monde says he won’t pay back the money he was paid after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016.
Monde says never at any time did he solicit to remain in office after dissolution of Parliament.
“Which ConCourt ruling! Just forget about it. I won’t pay anything; it’s Mr Lungu who told us to remain in office. Never at any time did I solicit to remain in office,” says Monde who has to pay K60,000 within 30 days.
Monde who is also 2016 PF losing candidate for Itezhi tezhi says Zambians should hold President Lungu accountable for bleaching the Republican Constitution.
-Koswe
What do you think will happen that time? Who will start the other?
If they dont pay will Lungu do it?
Affected Ministers should respect the ruling of the constitutional court. The issue of Lungu refunding the affected Ministers is between Lungu and the affected Ministers. These Ministers should refund the money belonging to taxpayers. Taxpayers have no time to waste listening how and why these ministers continued to work when there was no constitutional provision for them to continue working and getting paid. When one is caught stealing, they have to face the consequences no matter if it is their boss who told them that it was fine to steal!!
Used and discarded. Now he has no job so he has to hang on to every ngwee thats why his rantings. Otherwise the law will catch up with him and other former ministers after August 2021.
I think Greyford Monde is making sense here. Edgar Lungu is not the attorney general of Zambia. He recvd correct advice from his attorney general but he chose to disregard it. I see others refusing to pay.
This is now the true color for the leaders surrounding Lungu. ECL must know that he is not loved by his own people nowonder they have all refused to pay back.
To me when l see this refusal of paying back, it means that even when ECL is arrested these same people who have denied to pay back the money will be mocking him in prison saying ECL fyakuifwaila.