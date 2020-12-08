I WON’T PAY, IT’S LUNGU WHO TOLD US TO REMAIN IN OFFICE – GREYFORD MONDE

By Tasha Mwansa

Former Livestock and Fisheries minister Greyford Monde says he won’t pay back the money he was paid after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016.

Monde says never at any time did he solicit to remain in office after dissolution of Parliament.

“Which ConCourt ruling! Just forget about it. I won’t pay anything; it’s Mr Lungu who told us to remain in office. Never at any time did I solicit to remain in office,” says Monde who has to pay K60,000 within 30 days.

Monde who is also 2016 PF losing candidate for Itezhi tezhi says Zambians should hold President Lungu accountable for bleaching the Republican Constitution.

-Koswe