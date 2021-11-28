I WON’T STOP TORMENTING HH UNTIL HE RESIGNS – PROPHET AMATA
“I am responsible for HH’s failures”
Nigerian infamous prophet Isaac Amata has claimed that he is the one responsible for HH’s failures in delivering his campaign promises to the people of Zambia.
Speaking in Lagos Nigeria this afternoon, Prophet Amata claimed he has thrown a spell on President Hakainde Hichilema so that he can only be making decisions that are not wanted by all citizens. He warned that until HH resigns to allow President Lungu to continue ruling, he will continue tormenting him spiritually.
“I see one president dying before 2026. PF members will celebrate again because President Edgar Lungu will bounce back once one president dies. I will continue tormenting the current president of Zambia until he resigns. My god has confused him; he is making policies that he was against while in opposition.
Its me causing confusion in his life; he is making decisions that are against his people and I have blinded him to know that. I won’t stop tormenting him until he resigns and surrender power to Edgar Lungu as he is a god chosen president for Zambia”, says Amata.
-Happening Now Zambia
Fake, under malnutrition pastor. Go to hell you fool.
Youngman kwashok is tormenting your thinking capacity .just refund the people whom you cheated that they will win 2021 August election
And who told you that HH7 is tormented, least of all by you? Regarding the results of the monumental August 12th General Elections, you claimed you hadn’t fasted enough as the reason you wrongly ‘propheciesed ‘ ECL being re-elected. The backlash is still tormenting you.
God, were did this rabid dog come from? The son of a bitch has the audacity, the effrontery and the mouth to vomit stinking omicron rubbish and insulting Zambians?
It is actually the very dog that is being tormented by its falsehood as it masquerade as prophet, and it’s prophecy of Lungu winning elections failed to come to pass. That is what is tormenting the balls of this swine. I always contribute objectively on this platform but this dog is so annoying that the only thing that came to my mind was what I have expressed here pali uyu Kolokombwa.
The word torment is what is used to describe the work of Satan. So which one are you?
Hypocrisy, madness and desperation coming from a fake and self appointed man of God. False prophets and desperate people out of shame and evil have grouped themselves to claim that His Excellency President Hikainde Hichilema has failed which is nonsense and baseless. UPND government is on the right course and the direction the president is taking is appropriate and good to lead Zambia to economic recovery and prosperity.
The utterances being made by a crop of failures are not new the same things were pronounced during the regime of former president Levy Patrick Mwanawasa some called him cabbage while others said he was not mentally stable. Enemies of progress from the pit of hell are still not happy to see Hikainde Hichilema ascending to power and their evil and wicked thoughts and plans is to see him fail. Behold UPND will not fail. PF criminals and their associated are just failures who destroyed the economy by huge stealing and corruption. How do they expect UPND to fix their mess in 100 days which is wishful thinking and craziness. The public resources that PF stole from the Zambian people will haunt them and they will never enjoy stolen money and property.
All those complaining about Hikainde Hichilema are frustrated idiots and fools troubled by envy and jealous. We decree that no weapon formed against UPND government will prosper and any evil utterances spoken by agents of the devil is cancelled in the name of Jesus Christ.