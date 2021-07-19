By Brightwell Chabusha

Chishimba Kambwili has said he worked with UPND when he was NDC leader but what he found there is what forced him to return to PF.

Mr Kambwili, the PF founder member, said this on Breeze FM in Chipata on Saturday where he revealed several ills that may come should Zambians vote for UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema on August 12.

Mr Kambwili said he will continue to tell the people of Zambia the truth about Mr Hichilema whose desperation to enter State House to enrich himself and his tribesmen is out of this world.

He further said he has no regrets over what he says about Mr Hichilema because the opposition leader has no plan for Zambia.

“I will continue to say the truth despite criticism. I had a bit of misunderstanding with my elder brother Edgar Lungu which forced me out of PF and I went to form my party NDC. But this gave me a good experience. The job of the opposition is to talk about the mistakes of government with a view that they change their mistakes. In my quest to do this, I went in an alliance with UPND,” Mr Kambwili said.

“What I found, my experience in UPND, that is what forced me to go back to PF. That party is formed for the sole purpose of serving one individual, going to the extent of making the people of Southern Province to believe that it is only him that needs to become president.”

He said Mr Hichilema has no clue about how Government is run.

“And I can safely say that this gentleman does not know how government is run and 90 percent of the things he talks about are lies,” Mr Kambwili said.