I WOULD BE PRAISED FOR PRIVATISATION IF I WASN’T BORN IN A CERTAIN AREA – HH

I would be praised if I wasn’t HH or if I was not a politician, or if I was not born in a certain area for the privatization of InterContinental hotel in Livingstone, says Mr Hakainde Hichilema when asked to explain himself over allegations of criminality in the privatization process.

“There is no asset that I bought from ZPA, the assets that I have, I bought from private entities. There are things which are pending which are important to the welfare of Zambians. I have been very patient. The probe can be done, there is no issue. But it must be done holistically.”