Hakainde Hichilema has continued to reflect on how he suffered during his treason trumped charge.

Hichilema or HH as he is commonly called on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 said the Edgar Lungu administration were scheming to arrest him again to frame him on the gassing attacks incidences and charge him with treason.

Today HH reflected on how how he could go for days without food because his wife was not allowed in at Mukobekp Maximum Security prison in Kabwe.

”While in a maximum security prison, I would go days without eating as my beloved wife would be turned away from bringing me food. I pray no one will ever have to go through what we’ve endured for this country,” HH reflects in his latest twit.

HH heads the main opposition UPND and is the main challenger to President Lungu in the 2021 elections.

His party, UPND has on several times expressed fears that the ruling party is scheming to ensure he (HH) does not contest the 2021 election.

President Lungu has warned that his government will go after those who are behind the gassing attacks regardless of who they are in society.

His government yesterday deployed Soldiers to supplement the Police in combating the growing gassing attacks and riots.