By Emmanuel Mwamba

“I would rather be a Penguin 🐧”, Given Lubinda

“and the case of politics of ideas and ideologies”

Minister of Justice Hon. Given Lubinda told the Sunday Mail (Sunday, April 4th, 2021) that he would rather be called short-handed or a penguin 🐧 than give free money or alms to people.

He says he finds it disrespectful to give people free money as it demeans the very recipients.

He says because of this he may not be popular on the streets or markets and for this reason he has been called many names.

In this culture of politics where free money is flowing from all participants and players in politics, will the likes of Lubinda succeed in politics?

Will Zambia go back to Politics of ideas and ideologies?