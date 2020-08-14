By Watch Reporter

Alliance for Community Action Zambia Executive Director Laura Miti says she would rather have President Edgar Lungu continue to be President of the Country rather than having Harry Kalaba of the Democratic Party (DP) and Laywer Kelvin Bwalya Fube popularity known as KBF for president.

Miti says everytime she sees KBF talk about being President, a wave of despondency flows over her.

“Everytime I see KBF talking about being President, a wave of despondency flows over me.It is such an indicator of how low we have sunk as a country, that he is even able to mouth the ambition. I swear, I would keep EL any day than consider the abyss of lawlessness KBF would entail for Zambia,” posted Miti on her official Facebook page.

On Kalaba, she says the problem she has is because the DP leader projects himself as if he is holy than others when he has been behind the bad governance of the country.

“So, Mr Harry Kalaba who likes to project himself as a holy, moral leader is throwing in his lot with KBF’s lawless track record. Isn’t this exactly how he supported EL, knowing well what a potentially harmful President he would be? That’s a serial enabler of wrongdoers – no??” wondered Miti.