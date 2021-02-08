I WOULD RATHER RETREAT FROM CONTESTING THE 2021 ELECTIONS THAN WRESTLE WITH FRAUDULENT CANDIDATE HH – NAWAKWI
Forum For Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi says she would rather retreat from contesting the August General Elections than wrestle with fraudulent candidates.
In an Interview with QTv News, Ms. Nawakwi said HH think has the monopoly of knowledge and want to ascend to the highest office of the land at all cost.
She further said she has grown above the insatiable appetite that is exhibited by the current crop of politicians seeking the presidency.
Please do as you are a failed politician and a very bitter woman not the calibre for leadership.
All i know is that Zambian voters will decide who should lead them.
Because you don’t like one, you want all to hate him.
Your retreat is pure testimony of defeat on your part madam and prophetic-confirmation of HH’s victory. COME 12TH AUG 2021. kkkkk…
Madam Nawakwi mwa lipyafwe ( she has worn out). To her it’s earn as you speak, the more she speaks against other people the more income she receives and besides she doesn’t have numbers and resources to go for war. Who can believe such an absurd excuse from her.
The truth madam is that from FDD takeover you have been politically infertile. You have simply lost hope and throwing in a towel. How do wrestle with a bull when even the other camp, Pf, is sweating profusely. Zambians are looking forward to a peaceful election.