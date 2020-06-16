I WOULD STILL GO TO JAIL TO DEFEND HH, I DON’T HATE HIM, BUT I DON’T APPROVE HIM AS A REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT BECAUSE I DON’T THINK HE HAS A HEART FOR THE PEOPLE

You keep accusing me of hating HH but you forget that at a critical moment I stood with HH and spent 6 days in jail on his account. Even when I came out I never stopped speaking for him until he was released from jail.

I don’t hate Mr. Hichilema, I just don’t approve him as a Republican President for a number of reasons and he (HH) makes it worse by not addressing my issues.

His supporters confirms my fears by their reactions of abuse and violence such that, I prefer to align to the PF than UPND in my political infancy.

President Lungu has many weaknesses as a leader but I would rather deal with him because he has a heart for the people. Yes, he may not meet everyone but once you meet him, you would love him, which is the opposite with HH.

TAYALI NI TOUCH AND GO!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!