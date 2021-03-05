I WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED THAT THOSE FLASHING MONEY ARE NOT PF – WINA
Vice-President Inonge Wina has said she is convinced that there is a group of opposition political party cadres on a mission to dent the image of the Patriotic Front.
Speaking in parliament this morning during the Vice-President’s question for oral answer session, Mrs Wina said she will not be surprised to learn that the cadres flashing money on social media do not come from the ruling party but the opposition.
The Vice-President said she is aware that some cadres are on a mission to dent the image of the ruling patriotic front by posing as PF members and publicly displaying bad behavior to attract people’s anger against the government.
This old cow has completely lost her brains. If this is what old age can do to some people, then I am afraid. These are the old rags to remove from corridors of power. Why doesn’t she call for arrest of the self confessed PF cadres because she has seen them and everyone has seen them. These cadres flushing money around are well known. This old brainless woman is very surprising indeed.
The Vice President’s statement is expected, and annoying at the same time. So Bowman Lusambo, Maria Langa and that pf Tembo fimofimo eyeing the Kabwata seat have defected to the opposition.
Ba Stoney JS you speak as if you are not educated. You mean you don’t know that an enemy can kill even one’s own in order to achieve one’s objective? Hitler sacrificed a few of his own people and blamed the killings on the Jews. The result was that through the use of such tactics, the ruthless dictator managed to massacre over 6 million Jews by simply turning the German nation against them. Mrs Wina is thus spot on.
KK would describe the VP as ostrich burying its head in the sand. The Party the VP is president of has caused a lot of misery to ordinary Zambians but she will keep denying it.
The faces are seen in some of the videos and easily identified as PF. I’m glad elections are merely months away and whether the PF or UPND win, we won’t be subjected to listening and watching this senile old traitor anymore as she will be shoved into the annals of history.
Parliament or ECZ should come up with some electoral law that should make all political party members to have membership cards unlike a situation where a political has no membership cards, and the same law should ensure that only card carry members put on party regalia of their specific party, any one putting on party regalia of a party is not a member should face the law for impersonation. This will even curtail some of the political violence we have been witnessing. if this not done some party will continue denying its own children, proudly made by them.
I FEEL SAD AT HOW OUR RESPECTED LADY IS BEING USED TO DEFEND ACTIVITIES THAT ARE CLEAR FOR ALL TO SEE AND THEN GO ON TO DEFEND THOSE ACTIVITIES SURE, PERSONALLY WHAT I FEEL IS THAT SHE STILL HAS THE CAPACITY TO SAY WHAT IS CORRECT BUT WHAT I FAIL TO UNDERSTAND IS WHY SHE IS FAILING TO USE THAT CAPACITY WHICH IS GOD GIVEN, COULD SHE ALSO BE UNDER SIEGE?, BECAUSE THE RATE AT WHICH SHE IS EXPOSING HER SELF TO OPEN RIDICULE IS NOW TOO MUCH SINCE EVEN A CHILD CAN SEE THAT SHE IS LYING WITH A STRAIGHT FACE.