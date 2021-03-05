I WOULDN’T BE SURPRISED THAT THOSE FLASHING MONEY ARE NOT PF – WINA

Vice-President Inonge Wina has said she is convinced that there is a group of opposition political party cadres on a mission to dent the image of the Patriotic Front.

Speaking in parliament this morning during the Vice-President’s question for oral answer session, Mrs Wina said she will not be surprised to learn that the cadres flashing money on social media do not come from the ruling party but the opposition.

The Vice-President said she is aware that some cadres are on a mission to dent the image of the ruling patriotic front by posing as PF members and publicly displaying bad behavior to attract people’s anger against the government.