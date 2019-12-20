By Nick Phiri

PF Deputy Chairman for Mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has disclosed that he is currently mobilizing support for himself ahead of the party’s 2020 convention.

GBM says the PF constitution allows anyone to contest for the party presidency and that he may consider running for it.

And Mwamba adds that he is grateful to President Edgar Lungu for appointing him as Deputy Mobilisation chairman charging that he will use the position to go round the country and mobilize his supporters ahead of the PF 2020 convention.

Asked if he would challenge Lungu or Inonge Wina on the position of President of Vice of the PF, GBM stated that only time will tell.

During their mobilisation program in Choma, Lungu gave the Church a K250, 000 and GBM also gave a K200, 000.

It is highly likely that GBM will grab all the PF supporters to himself especially those who feel bad treated under the current leadership since the demise of Michael Sata.

SOURCE: Koswe