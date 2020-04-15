Simon Mwewa Lane Writes:

IAN GENESIS IS A FALSE PROPHET THAT IS MISLEADING THE PUBLIC ON THE KAFUE LOCKDOWN.

First of all, when you see a so called Prophet giving himself an eccentric name that bears no resemblance to his documented name…that should be cause for concern and it should raise bright red flags.

Which Zambian tribe does the name “Genesis” hail from? Which Village? Which chief? A family name leaves a traceable trail…without your real name, WE DON’T KNOW WHO THE HECK YOU ARE.

These overzealous so called prophets are a danger not only to themselves but to the public. When you allow them to spew their inaccurate interpretation of The Word Of God on ignorant parishioners, you are courting disaster.

The teachings of Ian Genesis are steeped in false doctrine and fictitious proclamations…there are so many, but the most recent is his Kafue Statement regarding “The Lockdown.” He has publicly said “within 48hrs goodness will come out of Kafue” Another Charlatan giving specific dates born out of his own imagination.

The rules are simple. Let the medical experts give guidance on COVID19. This is no time for opportunists like IAN GENESIS to peddle his hustle.

I encourage The Ministry of National Guidance to take a closer look at Ian Genesis’ careless antics. He camouflages his false declarations in a veil of generosity. That’s his Modus Operandi…He tries to get connected with people in government so that he legitimizes his deception. To the untrained eye…Ian Genesis is a servant of God…but to the enlightened…he’s a wolf that seeks to devour you like meat on a plate.

Kafue’s lockdown will run it’s course as prescribed by The Ministry Of Health…not by the shallow utterances of a False Prophet.

Selah

SML

#CageThosePapas.