Botswana’s former president has accused his successor’s government of using stolen bank records from around the world to fabricate claims that he looted billions of dollars from the southern African nation’s central bank, in a case that has cast a shadow on one of Africa’s most stable democracies.

Ian Khama said allegations by prosecutors that he stole $10bn from the world’s second-biggest diamond producer had been “straightforward politically motivated” by President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Prosecutors implicated Mr Khama and Bridgette Motsepe, a South African businesswoman, in the alleged financing of political unrest against Mr Masisi in a money laundering case brought last year against a former intelligence official, codenamed “Butterfly”. Neither has been charged.

A forensic report by the law firm of Cherie Blair — commissioned by Ms Motsepe, who is the sister-in-law of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa — found that the claims were false and used illicitly obtained data to appear real.

There was a “striking pattern of fabrication”, said the report, co-authored by Omnia, Mrs Blair’s firm, and Alaco, a business intelligence firm.

“These people have used stolen data to fabricate this affidavit,” Mr Khama said in an interview with the Financial Times. The case showed how Mr Masisi “has proven to be extremely intolerant of opponents” and that law enforcement was being used to target political foes, he said.

The saga has already clouded Botswana’s otherwise strong reputation on the continent for the health of its democracy and rule of law, and has its roots in the estrangement of Mr Khama and Mr Masisi, his former deputy who took over when Mr Khama stepped down in 2018.

But they rapidly fell out, to the point of Mr Khama departing the Botswana Democratic party that his father, the country’s first post-independence president, founded and that has held power for decades.

Source : Financial Times