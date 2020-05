IAN’S BODY AIRLIFTED TO MPIKA FOR BURIAL

Government released 10 thousand Kwacha towards meeting logistical expenses for the burial of Ian Mutambo, a biomedical scientist who died in an accident while delivering Covid-19 samples from Zambezi District to Ndola.

And the late Ian’s family has disclosed that government provided a chopper to transport the body from Zambezi district to the final resting place in Mpika District.

Ian will be put to rest today, 6th May 2020.