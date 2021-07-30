IATA RULES IN TEARGASSING AN AIRPORT.

By Civil Aviation expert

Teargassing an airport has serious implications for approaching and taking off aircraft. It reduces the pilot’s ability to control the vessel and also reduces his/her visibility rate.

A teargas canisters is a projectile discharged from a gun and indiscriminate firing of firearms at an airport goes against International civil aviation norms

This attracts serious sanctions from world civil aviation and could lead to an Airport being declared unsafe for air traffic and thereby closed. Thank you to Edgar Lungu and Kakoma Kanganja.