PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CLARIFICATION ON STATUS OF SPRING TV

Chipata, 30th July, 2020 – The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) is

dismayed by the false reporting of an online television station Spring TV which went viral yesterday and wishes to clarify that Spring TV is not licensed by the Authority and as such not bound by its regulations.

The IBA Act does not provide for the regulation of content broadcast over the

internet.

In that regard, IBA has no jurisdiction to take any action against the station for any wrong doing or alleged peddling of rumours.

That notwithstanding, IBA stands with various stakeholders to condemn the

false reporting that happens on the Internet and wishes to urge all media

practitioners to abide by the journalism code of ethics.

Further, perpetrators of such falsehoods can face the consequences of their actions under the constitution and other laws of the Republic of Zambia.

While every news channel would love to be the first to give breaking news to the public, the same should not be at the expense of accuracy and

verification of facts which is a key characteristic of journalism ethical practice.

Josephine Mapoma

DIRECTOR GENERAL

INDEPENDENT BROADCASTING AUTHORITY (IBA)