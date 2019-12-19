The Independent Broadcasting Authority has announced that it has with immediate effect lifted the suspension of the broadcast licence for Lutanda Radio Station of Kasama in Northern Province.

IBA General Director Josephine Mapoma said the lifting of the suspension of Lutanda Radio Station’s licence comes after the Station willingly met the conditions set by the Authority when the licence was suspended.

Ms. Mapoma said the conditions included; conducting in – house training on basic journalism ethics, programme moderation skills, script writing and ethical broadcasting.

She said prior to the lifting of the suspension, the IBA had been monitoring Lutanda Radio for one month to see whether the conditions set were being met.