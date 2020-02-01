INDEPENDENT Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General Josephine Mapoma has expressed concern over the mainstream media’s over reliance and excitement over social media stories.

In a statement, Mapoma urged the mainstream media to be more cautious and avoid relying on social media.

The Authority has observed with concern, the growing tendency of some mainstream media’s reliance and excitement over social media stories. The Authority has urged broadcast stations to realise that people may not take social media stories seriously but are likely to believe mainstream media stories, hence the need to be more cautious,” Mapoma said.

“The IBA, therefore, expects broadcasting stations to remain professional and avoid the temptation of relying on social media to aid bullying and hate among the people that could compromise the unity and security of the nation.”

She noted the high levels of laissez faire attitude among some broadcasters, leading to more Phone-in programmes that are heavily dependent on issues from social media.

Mapoma also noted that the Authority has further observed a continued and deliberate moves of ignoring conditions for which broadcasting licences were issued.

She reminded broadcasting stations that they have a duty to abide by the IBA Act and other broadcasting regulations.

And Mapoma said this year alone, some stations have been abrogating some broadcast regulations.