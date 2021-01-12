IBOO DIES

Longtime Lusaka businessman, Ibrahim Sildky Yusuf, has died in Johannesburg South Africa.

He was admitted to hospital reportedly battling Covid-19 for the last few days.

He died on Monday evening.

Popularly known as Iboo, Yusuf was a prominent businessman in the 1980s and 1990s and ran businesses in Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In 1996 Yusuf was part of a consortium called Intertrek formed to buy out Zamcargo, a logistics company that had been part of the state- owned Zambian Consolidated Copper Mines.

He also had business interests which he ran with his son,Tariq in commodities, finance and restaurants.

He was married to Yvonne Jedbourg Yusuf.

