20/08/2020.

ICHACHINE BA LUNGU TABAKAPITE MU 2021!!

Reports reaching us are that the traffic police officer who was hastily transferred for allegedly saying that “ba Lungu tabakapite” has been brought back following the intervention by the ministry of Home Affairs. These allegations were made by a PF cadre who shouted unprintables against the traffic police officer, in a video which went viral a few days ago. Whether the PF cadre heard correctly what the the traffic officer uttered while he was in his vehicle on a busy noise road or he was misquoted by the cadre is not our concern and we don’t care!

But the truth of the matter is that “ichachine ba Lungu tabakapite mu 2021!” Mr Lungu won’t go through in the forthcoming elections. He will fall like a baby from the mother’s back whether he likes it or not! Citizens have already decided!

It is these same careless and insensitive moves that incense and anger citizens so much. Look at the abrupt transferring of an officer in that manner causing pain and instability in his family, especially the school going children. We do not know whether the officer in question was given chance to exculpate himself or they acted on unreliable evidence from the PF thug, who was at a distance shouting from his car.

The PF leadership and it’s members should know that they have made a lot of enemies among citizens of this country, wheather civilians or not. The police, the army and the other citizens in uniforms or plain clothes are also human being who are feeling the pains of poverty that PF has brought. They and their families are facing social and economic hardships created by the PF bad economic policies just like everybody else. Those uniforms our officers put on are government property, they are like the snail or tortoise shells but inside them are human beings who have feelings, who have needs and have a conscious to think to know and to look at the broader picture, which is “Zambia,” therefore no one can cheat or take advantage of them.

The PF government, therefore must not think that because they are putting on government uniforms and drawing government salaries then these officers will be bootlickers like Bowman Lusambo and dance to every tune from PF, they are mistaken! Most of the civil servants including those citizens in uniforms are equally not happy with the bad governance going on in the country coupled with the bulldozing and brutality of the PF regime. However, the clock is ticking so quick. We are now less than a year to the general elections, an opportunity has availed itself for us to vote and kick out the brutal and wasteful PF regime and bring in a sober, credible and dignified leadership of the UPND.

ISSUED BY;

OTIS BWALYA, YOUTH SPOKESPERSON.

UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE.

Cont: 0966 753300