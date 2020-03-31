By Chileshe Mwango

The Independent Churches Of Zambia –ICOZ- has expressed disappointment with the leadership of the Restoration Pentecostal Apostolic Church led by Prophet James Mwale popularly known as Yakobo Yakobo for defying government’s directive that all churches suspend prayer meetings of more than 50 people.

Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe took time to school Pastor Yakobo Yakobo and his followers who were found in hundreds gathered in defiance of the rules and regulations announced by the president before police picked the Ndola based clergy and some of the of the church elders.

ICOZ Board Chairperson Bishop David Masupa has told Phoenix News in an interview that a few days before Sunday, ICOZ urged the church leadership against congregating but however the advice was ignored.

Bishop Masupa says the organization finds the action by the church leadership who include Former Energy Deputy Minister Guston Chola to be deliberate especially that they failed to advice their shepherd properly.

PHOENIX FM NEWS