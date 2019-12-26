The Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation Limited (ZAFFICO) and the Industrial Development Corporation IDC have maintained that only Zambians will be allowed to buy the 40 per cent shares offloaded on the stock market.

Last month, Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe asked ZAFFICO and IDC to explain the listing of shares before they ignite fire on the province.

Nundwe said management needed to fully explain the alleged listing of the company on the Lusaka Stock Exchange to the workers and sawmillers.

Addressing the media in Ndola, ZAFFICO Board Chairperson Anne Gray-Kunda said only Zambians will be allowed to buy the ZAFFICO shares.

“The Securities and Exchange Commission approved the registration of Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation shares. The initial public offer opened on 11 December 2019 involved offering ordinary shares in ZAFFICO to Zambian individuals and institutions,” Gray-Kunda said.

She said through the offer of shares to the public, ZAFFICO has taken the first step towards increasing public ownership of the company.

“…while at the same time raising capital to provide the company support for its forest plantation expansion programme. It gives me great pleasure to confirm that the IPO and official listing of ZAFFICO shares on the exchange was approved by the SEC and LuSE, respectively. The IPO opened on 11 December 2019 and will close on 21 January 2020. This is also a positive step toward further building the equity capital market in Zambia. The offer of shares is restricted to Zambian individuals and institutions only,” said Gray-Kunda.

“We are delighted to extend this opportunity to members of the public to own shares in this Zambian-owned institution. Only Zambians with NRC number ending with /1 will be given to buy shares.”

And IDC Chief Investment Officer Muchindu Kasongola said sawmillers will be the winners in the process.

“The sawmillers are the first priority group. We are reaching the sawmillers. We want the sawmillers to participate and buy shares because preference is given to them. The sawmillers will be the winners in this process,” said Kasongola.