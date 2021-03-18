By Logic Lukwanda

Government says the Industrial Development Corporation –IDC- will determine when Zambia Airways 2014 Limited will start operating.

Responding to queries from journalists on the progress made in actualizing the delayed commencement of operations of Zambia Airways Limited after its establishment, Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya said the government has done everything from the policy point of view.

Mr. Kafwaya explained that the IDC will ascertain the opportune time when the much talked about National Airline in partnership with Ethiopian Airways will take to the skies.

Zambia through the IDC is in a partnership to run the Zambia airways 2014 limited, but the actualization of the business has taken longer than expected.

PHOENIX NEWS