By: Seniya Banda

The Media Network on Child Rights and Development has called on government to ban a song done by Zambian musicians Bang Bang featuring Ruff Kid for it’s sarcasm in lyrics and title.

Media Network on Child Rights and Development committee chairperson Yande Banda says the song which is titled ‘idiot’ contains unpalatable language which is unacceptable for children.

And Ms. Banda says the music video and song also promotes a culture that objectifies and sexualizes children.

She has called on ZICTA as a regulator to stop the circulation of the video on social media.

Ms. Yande has further called on the Ministry of Tourism and Arts as well as the Zambia Association of Musicians to monitor content of Zambian music in order to ensure that this does not infringe on the rights and morals of children.