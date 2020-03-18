Idris Elba has suggested that he may have caught coronavirus from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie, 44, after the two met shortly before they both tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor, 47, revealed in a video shared to Twitter on Tuesday night that he was exposed to the deadly disease on 4 March, the same day he posed with Sophie at the We Day UK charity event, in Wembley.

Idris said: ‘It’s hard to say when I got the disease or when I contracted COVID-19, it’s hard to say when. I will say that I know I’ve been exposed to it from March 4.

‘That’s when the person that came up positive, that was the time I got in contact with that person.

‘So essentially, I could have been positive from March 4, but it’s hard to say when I contracted someone with corona, you can contract it at anytime but my known exposure was March 4.’

Idris met Trudeau’s wife Sophie, who has also been tested positive for COVID-19, on 4 March at a We Day UK charity event, in Wembley.

Posing for photos together at the event, the pair were in close proximity to each other, as well as other celebrities such as Lewis Hamilton, and attendees.

‘My job made me test immediately, I had to test anyway, as it meant I was putting a lot of people at risk if I had been exposed. We were lucky to get a test very quickly because of the shortages of the test.

‘It was the best thing to do, I was going to be around a lot of people starting this film.’

Idris went on to reveal that wife Sabrina, who has stayed by his side since he was diagnosed, has been tested for coronavirus and is ‘nervous’ about the results.

The actor also insisted that the model ‘wanted to be by my side’ and support him throughout the disease diagnosis.

He said: ‘Sabrina’s good too. Sabrina today finally managed to get a test, and we’re thankful for that. Generally, Sabrina’s fine. Nervous of course. Worried.

‘Just for clarification, Sabrina wanted to be by my side. I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her. When something like this is going on in the world, love is all you can get, who am I to turn down my wife’s support?

‘We presumed if I had it, she would have it too. As much as I want her to be safe, we calculated that risk and decided to be together. Hope you guys can understand that.

‘I love Sabrina for standing by me and being in that video, it was the most important moment for me.’

Idris added that his wife woke up this morning ‘a little bit sad’ over the backlash, he said: ‘She’s doing okay. We’re very lucky we managed to get her a test this morning. She woke up this morning a little bit sad as I did.

‘Yesterday was a lot for us. My wife isn’t used to the public eye as I am and yesterday we were the biggest story in the world. It was weird because people were criticising her for being beside me and that was bananas.’

Idris also spoke about how he is feeling good, revealing that he still has no symptoms but is taking his temperature twice-a-day as a precaution.

Although the star admitted that he is worried as he suffers from asthma, he added: ‘I have asthma, so I sort of fit into the high category of most at risk.

‘I have a respiratory issue and I have had asthma all my life. Catching corona was definitely not on my bucket list at all but even my asthma is OK.

‘Of course I’m worried. I’m worried about having the virus, I’m worried about having asthma and how that could make things really complicated for me really quickly.’

Idris revealed he was inspired to share his coronavirus story after fellow actor Tom Hanks also shared that he tested positive for COVID-19.

At the We Day UK charity event, Idris had been at the event to discuss social issues with 12,000 schoolchildren and teachers, while Sophie has been working alongside the charity.

Taking to Instagram to share a picture of the two of them together, she gushed: ‘My heart is full after spending time working with my own family and the WE family. Our message in London: Show yourself love and offer that same love to the world.’

Sophie announced she tested positive for the virus last week and had gone into self quarantine, while Idris revealed on Monday that he had coronavirus.

At the charity event, Idris discussed how to combat rising knife crime, as he said of his own experience growing up in London: ‘Happy is my normal. Yes, there was crime. Yes, there was poverty. Yes, there were gangs.

‘Some of the people I grew up with, people I saw around the neighbourhood, went down the wrong path, ended up doing the wrong thing.

‘I was different. I was lucky, maybe. I wanted different things. I was an only child by immigrant parents from Sierra Leone, West Africa.

‘And they worked hard for what they had. This way of life taught me the importance of independence and relying on myself for my own success.’

Idris continued: ‘You are all capable of making an impact so speak out about what matters – whether that is fighting against knife crime, global hunger, housing, education, sexism, combating racism.

‘We all need to be conscious about the world we live in because it is our responsibility to make things better together.’

