UPND 2021 Justin Kabwe ward 21 aspiring Councillor Mr Ethan Phiri wrote

Qualities of Hope and Help(HH)

Zambian Needs a president with humility, endurance, and Perseverance.

Just like Nelson Mandela who suffered humiliation, torture and imprisonment but still stood strong and fearlessly continued with his mission to liberate the people of South Africa regardless of how painful it was to be Jailed for 27 years at the expense of fighting for his poor people.

Hakainde Hichilema is one of the Madiba kind, who has been Arrested, humiliated, mocked, and persecuted at the expense of trying to help many Zambian’s who have been betrayed by selfish people.

The Man has all the money’s he wants for his life, surely if he has no heart for his people or if it’s riches he wants from office of presidency, by now he would have given up looking at the unfair treatment that he has been given during his time in opposition. He is one of the richest Man already, what else would he want in State House apart from helping the people of Zambia?

He is looking at the poor Zambian out there who wants help, he is still pushing to take up the position that will give him the mandate to control the deteriorating economy.

You can only value being a leader if you have worked hard for it through enduring obstacles along the way.

My encouragement to President HH is to keep his focus up above because God is not sleeping and he is a faithful God who delivered the Israelites from the stubborn leader of Egypt to the promised land, and he deliberately allowed them to go through certain hardships so that they can value the promised land of Canaan.

Today Nelson Mandela is in the history books of nearly all nations of the Earth because of his good will. Thats the Legacy every Leader should strive to leave behind.

Ascending to power through perseverance is cherished, not by shortcuts, not by tribalism, not by humiliating others, not by dictatorship, not by denying others from campaigning freely as per Constitutional rights.

I urge all well meaning Zambian’s to VOTE for Hakainde Hichilema in 2021 to appreciate his endurance and perseverance jus like it was with Nelson Madiba Mandela (MHSRIP).

Zambian will be saved, 2021 is just few months from now. Its Hope and Help for a better Zambia