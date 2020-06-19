THE Patriotic Front government wants to create three more provinces to enable President Edgar Lungu change the composition of parliament and boundaries of some constituencies if Bill 10 is allowed to pass through the second reading, a party Member of Parliament has revealed.

The lawmaker, who sought anonymity, said President Lungu will divide Eastern Province into two parts and create a Nsengaland that will be detached from the rest of Eastern Province to form Luangwa Province.

He said President Lungu wants to divide Western Province and separate Kaoma district which, together with Itezhi Tezhi and some parts of Mumbwa district, will create Kafue Province.

The lawmaker, who said he can not come out and speak against the Bill openly for fear of retribution, said President Lungu will separate the belly of Southern Province and create the third province that will be called Zambezi Valley.

“We are quiet a number of us PF MPs against these evil schemes meant to perpetuate President Lungu’s stay in office but we cant speak. These guys are brutal,” he said.

“President Lungu wants Petauke, part of Sinda district under Chieftainess Nyanje, Lusangazi and Nyimba districts to form Nsengaland that will be called Luangwa Province but there are concerns amongst his inner circle that Kalindawalo, the senior most Nsenga chief is under the jurisdiction of His Majesty Kalonga Ngawa Undi of the Chewa people of Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.”

The law maker said taking advantage of the tribal tensions between the Nkoya chiefs Mwene Mutondo and Kahare on one side and the Litunga on the other President Lungu wanet to create Kafue Province.

“It is for this reason that Mwene Mutondo and Kahare have been frequenting State House and seem determined in defiance of the Litunga,” said the lawmaker.

“He has been working with Chief Chipepo to create this third province from the lower belly of Southern Province. This why you hear Chief Chipepo talking ill of President HH and the UPND. These guys will change boundaries of existing constituencies to enable them have an inbuilt majority.

The lawmaker wondered why Senanga MP Mukumbuta Mulowa, Solwezi West MP Teddy Kasonso and their Nalikwanda counterpart Geoffrey Lungwagwa would have confidence in President Lungu when they have all witnessed how treacherous other before them like Richwell Siamunene and other that have betrayed the UPND in the past have been used and dumped.

“Mr Lubinda does not wholeheartedly believe in this Bill but he has no choice but appear to push for it because anything other than that would spell doom for him. He knows he is being used and what scares all of them is the coming change of government. They all fear everything they have stolen would be revealed and lost to the state,” he said.

