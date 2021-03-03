I WOULD GO WITH KAMBWILI IF HE DECIDED TO GO BACK TO PF

NDC Spokesperson, Saboi Imboela has said should Chishimba Kambwili decide to rejoin PF, she will move with him.

Speaking on Hot FM this morning, Imboela said the PF is still enjoying wide public goodwill and the party has the best election strategists than the other parties.

“No political party can beat the PF at grass root strategy,” she emphatically said, and intimated that she would move with Kambwili to join the PF if the NDC leader decides to return to his former party