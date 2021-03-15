DIGGERS OPINION: If ConCourt allows Lungu to stand again, it will make him eligible for all future elections

By Diggers Editor

WE have heard concerns from some people that the issue of President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility has become boring and it should not preoccupy us because it will not put food on anyone’s table. That is a wrong way of looking at things. Some are suggesting that instead of asking whether he qualifies or not, the question which should be answered is whether he has performed or not. We hold a different opinion.

In our view, this is a matter that must be debated by all citizens who care about the politics of this country. What will happen after this matter is settled will change the course of this country whichever way it is decided. Our people must not trivialize this issue because doing so is as bad as being shortsighted. This debate goes beyond President Lungu, in fact, it is not about Mr Lungu. Those who are debating this issue are trying to establish what is provided by the law for any other person who will be found in a similar situation as we are with the incumbent President.

It must be noted that this is one of the most difficult Constitutional questions that our country has been faced with since time immemorial. It is worth debating now when there is no active eligibility petition case going on in court. The fact is that there was an amendment made to the Constitution in 2016, and therefore those who claim that the law has changed regarding the terms for the qualification of a presidential candidate need to be given an opportunity to explain where they are getting their arguments from, and vise-versa….

