A Japanese professor of physiology or medicine, Professor Dr Tasuku Honjo, caused a sensation today in the media by saying that the corona virus is not natural.

if it is natural, it will not have affected the whole world like that. Because, depending on the nature, the temperature is different in different countries.

if it were natural, it would only have affected countries with the same temperature as China.

instead, it spreads to a country like Switzerland, the same way it spreads to desert areas. whereas if it were natural, it would have spread in cold places, but would have died in hot places.

I have done 40 years of research on animals and viruses. It is not natural. It is manufactured and the virus is completely artificial. I have been working for 4 years in the Wuhan laboratory in China. I know all the staff of this laboratory well.

I called them all after the Corona accident. but, all of their phones have been dead for 3 months. It is now understood that all of these laboratory technicians are dead.

Based on all of my knowledge and research to date, I can say this with 100% confidence that Corona is not natural. It did not come from bats. China made it. if what I say today turns out to be false now or even after I die, the government can withdraw my Nobel Prize. but China is lying, and this truth will one day be revealed to all.

Tasuku Honjo (本庶 佑, Honjo Tasuku, born January 27, 1942) is a Japanese physician-scientist and immunologist. He shared the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine and is best known for his identification of programmed cell death protein 1. He is also known for his molecular identification of cytokines: as well as the discovery of activation-induced cytidine deaminase (AID) that is essential for class switch recombination and somatic hypermutation.