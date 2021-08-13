IF COURTS WANT TO SEE PEOPLE ON STREETS…let them entertain PF manoeuvres, warns Panji

And well placed sources in the ruling PF have told Daily Revelation they are trying to work out a situation where they could force a runoff.

Colonel Panji Kaunda has warned the courts against entertaining manoeuvre from the ruling PF to stop the announcement of election results by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Col Panji said the courts must consider the mood of the people in the country.

He said if the PF want to appeal they should wait until all the results have been announced by ECZ.

“People wanted change and they have brought change. The best they could do is accept and move on and return our internet. The result couldn’t have been much clear than it is,” said Col Panji. “If they don’t want to see people on the streets let them not entertain that.”

– Daily Revelation