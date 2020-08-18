If Elections Were Held Today, PF Would WIN! On Facebook, UPND would, On The Ground, PF!

Mwaba Mutale, an agro entrepreneur and UPND supporter, has bluntly predicted on his Facebook page that PF is poised to win the 2021 general elections because it is on the ground while opposition UPND will only win Facebook elections.

He posts:

No politics from me. But if elections were held today, PF would WIN! On Facebook UPND would. On the ground PF!

Insult me all you want but it’s TRUE.

People are not helping Bally. I live in the village, a real one not pa Chongwe or pa Kafue nangu Pa Chisamba. There people dont even know what “Bally will fix it” means. If the PF won, it’s not rigging, they on the ground.

UPND is full of intellectuals, not such a bad thing but terrible for politics. Dont accuse Edgar Lungu of rigging he is doing his home work. A look at the recent loss of 5 out 6 (in Western Province) is terrible. We keep comforting ourselves that By-elections are not a reflection of the real situation on the ground but wait until we have another painful defeat in 2021 will you swallow reality.

I think HH is a good man but we around him are not helping him. The man cant be everywhere at all times. Those lying that he has already won 2021 are not honest people with good intentions.

As it stands – sorry to say 2021 Edgar is ahead, far far ahead and if you want to be pissed with me it ok, go right ahead with illusions and lies.. time will tell. What UPND needs is to get on the ground, real mobilization…

Napita Mukwai.. 🚶🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️ God is love.. back to my gospel posts.