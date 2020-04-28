Many Africans marveled at the media report that, Germany demanded a total amount of £130billion from China as compensation for the damages the country has so far suffered from coronavirus.

The invoice which was issued by the Bild, Germany’s largest Newspaper enlisted the following revenue losses claimed to have been caused by the pandemic. €27 billion charges for lost tourism revenue, €7.2 billion for the German film industry, a million euros per hour for German airline Lufthansa and €50 billion for German small businesses.

Our question is: if Germany is charging such amount for few months’ damages, how much should Africa charge Europe? How much should they pay for the 500 years of slavery in Africa?

How much should Africa charge for the human beings that were chained and shipped against their will from their homeland on a horrific voyage to be used to build Europe? How much should Africa charge for the numerous resources stolen from the continent? The gold, the diamonds, the timber, the bauxite, etc.

How much should we charge for modern-day exploitation? How much should we charge for the poverty created as a result of this thievery? How much should we charge for the deliberate shrinking of the African population? How much does the destruction of our culture cost?

Germany and Europe at large have long lost that moral high ground to charge any country for damages. If anything of that sort becomes necessary, Africa must be the lead continent to demand compensation. Africa suffered horribly from their hands.