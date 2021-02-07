By Kalani Muchima
I ask again.if Hakainde is corrupt and he is a thief as claimed, why has he up to now not been convicted of any crime kanshiiiiii?
Why is the law letting this “corrupt” individual.
What surprises me is that this is a man who has never held any government office and yet we hear he has stolen government assets. How?
Why is it that Hakainde’s crimes only resurfaces during elections just as mulungushi textiles is always reopened during elections?
Get it from me I have moved, sat, eaten, driven and joked with this man, in some instances argued but one thing for sure you can get from him is nothing but hard work
HH is a serial hard worker. HH is a criminal hard worker. One day I will share how I built my house using Hakainde’s wisdom without him giving me a coin.
Blessed day….
I have wondered too why the venom for HH becomes potent in an election year and also in question is why HH is being interpreted to the citizenry as if he were a puppeteer that has been making decisions and running government behind the screens from the time MMD decided on the privatization policy! Maybe he should now be placed where Zambians will know for themselves how he gets to the point that he makes the decisions and implements them than the “surrogates” who now claim Zambia finds itself in the situation it is because of this one HH who has never ever been in government seat at plot one with a cabinet to implement his policies!