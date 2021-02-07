By Kalani Muchima

I ask again.if Hakainde is corrupt and he is a thief as claimed, why has he up to now not been convicted of any crime kanshiiiiii?

Why is the law letting this “corrupt” individual.

What surprises me is that this is a man who has never held any government office and yet we hear he has stolen government assets. How?

Why is it that Hakainde’s crimes only resurfaces during elections just as mulungushi textiles is always reopened during elections?

Get it from me I have moved, sat, eaten, driven and joked with this man, in some instances argued but one thing for sure you can get from him is nothing but hard work

HH is a serial hard worker. HH is a criminal hard worker. One day I will share how I built my house using Hakainde’s wisdom without him giving me a coin.

Blessed day….