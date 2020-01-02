IF HH WANTS ME AS RUNNING MATE, I AM GAME!

…says Nalumango as she discloses she is currently acting party Vice President.

United Party for National Development, (UPND) National Chairperson Mutale Nalumaungo has disclosed that she is currently acting as UPND Vice President according to her party’s constitution.

Byta FM News monitored Pan African Radio where the opposition party featured on the People’s Debate to discuss various governance issues.

Nalumango explains that according to the UPND Constitution, the Chairperson assumes the Office of Party Vice President in an acting capacity when it falls vacant.

She was responding to a question when her party would be appointing a new Vice President and explained that the office will be officially occupied through a vote at the elective general conference this year.

Nalumango was, however, quick to clarify that appointing a Presidential running mate is the privilege of the party president – a position she is willing to accept if Hakainde Hichilema picked her. -Byta FM