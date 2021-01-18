IF HH WINS, HE WON’T BE GIVING YOU HANDOUTS AS WE DO DURING CAMPAIGNS – DAVIS MWILA
” HH is too stingy” – Mwila
PF Secretary General Davis Mwila has urged Mansa Residents to vote for PF on August 12th because it is the only party that gives handouts during campaigns.
Speaking in Mansa on Friday, Mr Mwila told the residents to appreciate handouts (money, bags of mealie meal, cooking oil, salt and beef) PF was giving during campaigns because HH cannot do that once in State House as he is too stingy. “Ba HH bakaso, teti bakelemipeela amahandaouts kwati ifwe tumipeela”, he said.
Yes mr 6 points, a project manager, HHl ll not give handouts to individuals but he ll give handouts to institutions that are charged with social welfare of the whole country not party presumed strongholds
HH ll not steal from national coffers to give handout to the poor but ll use national budget to give all relevant ministry enough funding for better availability of medicines in hospitals, better funding to schools, better funding for agriculture not these out of 18 million you hand out to 28 ooo supporters buullshit, cow crap.you give k100 and the same person spend k600 to buy medicine after been given a prescription from the hospital ♂️
I am now convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the PF SG is not only uneducated but is also incapable of thinking. How can someone campaign based on promoting an illegality. It is like a prostitute saying vote for me because I will committing adultery with you. Those hand out you give Bwana SG, how many people do they reach. You should also understand that your handouts is what has killed the economy. But I know this is difficult for SG to understand.
HH or anybody who is serious with running the affairs of the country should not give handouts as it is a sign of failure to empower the citizenry to fend for themselves and create an environment where busineses can thrive.
In other words, by this statement, Mr. Mwila is admitting that they have failed as a government to empower the people hence giving handouts.
And it would be very sad if the people fall for such leaders because they offer nothing but suffering so that they continue giving people handouts in the time of elections.
People should wise up and choose leaders who will work to improve their lives not those whose interest is only themselves and only to show fake concern during elections.