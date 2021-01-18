IF HH WINS, HE WON’T BE GIVING YOU HANDOUTS AS WE DO DURING CAMPAIGNS – DAVIS MWILA

” HH is too stingy” – Mwila

PF Secretary General Davis Mwila has urged Mansa Residents to vote for PF on August 12th because it is the only party that gives handouts during campaigns.

Speaking in Mansa on Friday, Mr Mwila told the residents to appreciate handouts (money, bags of mealie meal, cooking oil, salt and beef) PF was giving during campaigns because HH cannot do that once in State House as he is too stingy. “Ba HH bakaso, teti bakelemipeela amahandaouts kwati ifwe tumipeela”, he said.