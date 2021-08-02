IF HH WINS , I WILL QUIT POLITICS SAYS FREEDOM SIKAZWE
Former State House Minister Freedom Sikazwe has warned that if HH wins the 12th August 2021 Elections, he will have no option but to quit politics because he cannot be in parliament with people planning to arrest PF Leaders. Speaking in Mpulungu this morning, Mr Sikazwe said UPND’s only aim of forming government was to arrest people who served in government. “Even if I win, I will resign if HH wins”, he said. – Tikambeko News
Sikazwe knows that there is no way he can win that seat! That old arse is going together with Lungu. Just go Chikazwe, no one will miss you!!
You are losing mpulungu sir and all the criminals in your party will be arrested. The clean ones have nothing to worry about. The police will act proffessionally and they know who has committed crimes so they will effect arrest without fear or favor.
Not everyone who is a politician /Cadres is a leader.For someone people it is chance to be appointed minister.There is a time and season for everything under earth .PF is not for ever .What goes up must.If a person have stolen from nation’s coffer then he is guilty of theft .Corruption has erroded many Countries around the world. Better you go and rest .