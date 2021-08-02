IF HH WINS , I WILL QUIT POLITICS SAYS FREEDOM SIKAZWE

Former State House Minister Freedom Sikazwe has warned that if HH wins the 12th August 2021 Elections, he will have no option but to quit politics because he cannot be in parliament with people planning to arrest PF Leaders. Speaking in Mpulungu this morning, Mr Sikazwe said UPND’s only aim of forming government was to arrest people who served in government. “Even if I win, I will resign if HH wins”, he said. – Tikambeko News