By ZR Reporter

Patriotic Front Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has said political violence must end.

And Mrs Phiri has said it is good that the UPND has finally conceded defeat in an election.

Speaking on Radio Phoenix’s Let The People Talk programme this morning, Mrs Phiri said youths in political parties must begin to refuse to engage in political violence because leaders cannot send their children to cause trouble.

She said the ruling party has been categorical about political violence and warned that no one who engages in illegality will be protected.

Mrs Phiri cited the recent arrested of a PF cadre for causing confusion at court and last week’s arrest of ruling party-linked cadres in Kasama who took part in the burning down of a UPND vehicle.

She urged the police not to relent in arresting law breakers, regardless of the political parties they represent.

“Things have to change. It started with UNIP, where violence was perpetrated by the vigilantes, and everyone wanted to be behaving like William Banda.

Police are people mandated to enforce laws. If they are relaxed when I go to report, it means police are letting us down. Police must arrest all those causing trouble, even those from the PF,” Mrs Phiri said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the UPND’s admittance of their own failure in the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe by-elections, Mrs Phiri said it was the first time the opposition party was doing that and hopes it will concede defeat even in the 2021 general elections.