By Sikaile Sikaile

IF I WAS TO BE A PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA FOR ONE MONTH THIS IS WHAT I COULD DO FOR YOU ZAMBIANS

1. Fire president Edgar Lungu, dissolve the Electoral Commission of Zambia and bring forward various churches and reputable organizations to make recommendations on an all inclusive Electoral Commission of Zambia that can be trusted not by those in power but the Zambian people as whole.

2. Fire Kampyongo, Kanganja, Lusambo, and Esther Katongo and appoint Pilato as home affairs minister with special instructions to bring to book all the people behind political violence in Zambia.

3. Appoint Shapa Wakunguma as IG and instruct home affairs minister Pilato to close boarders for any one who served under the PF government during screening period.

4. Ray Hamoonga will be returned back as police spokesperson for he knows the truth of the people who gassed the country, and then a commission of inquiry into the gassing of citizens and burning of markets will be constituted right away. Meaning before my first day in office Zambians through me as the commander in chief of the armed forces would know who gassed the country since this information is with President Lungu I will demand the director of intelligence to hander over the files or be arrested for incompetence risking the entire country. It is my duty through the constitution around that time to ensure that I protect all Zambians from such criminal activities that the PF government has decided to keep as a secret.

5.Task Force against corruption that was brought in by president Levy Mwanwasa’s administration will bounce back and by the second day of me being in office, ACC,DEC and ZP offices will be busy all over the country bringing to book offenders. Before the end of the first week of my administration, I would make sure I recover over 20 billion kwacha from these people which I know very well it is very possible and each province would receive two billion to put up either schools or health posts depending on the areas needs. This is just a dyonko fellow country men and women by the end of a month we could have recovered billions of dollars and share it equally among all the ten provinces. Because we know where they have hidden the money stolen from Zambians. We know all their foreign accounts accross the world its just a matter of time.

6. Instruct the IG to remove all political cadres in markets and bus stations. Meaning all these facilities will be operated by city councils and begin cleaning all our cities across the country. This move would also create job opportunities to many young people which will add value to our economy. A proper economical support system to youths in all ten provinces would be created irrespective of one’s political affiliations all should benefit because this is tax payers money.

7. Cyber bill scrapped off and all those who introduced it even after citizens said NO will be made to pay every coin spent including billion of dollars spent during deliberations on bill 10 will be refunded back to the Zambian people by the initiator of the criminal agenda.Because leaders are elected to listen to people and not dictate, so why force something against the wishes of voters like we saw in bill 10. Under my administration people can pay back this money.

8. Appoint a very competent finance minister to allocate all these resources we are recovering to the people of Zambia in ten provinces. For instance if we recover a house complex like that of former Minister of health Dr Chitalu Chilufya when we sale it if it gives us 10 million kwacha, each province will receive one million. Fire bank governor who is now printing money.

9. Reduce cabinet ministers and ministry of religious affairs will be scrapped off and give back the church their powers. The church should not be controlled by politicians who can turn to be murderers, thieves and criminals as it is the case right now.

10. Fast track court for corruption cases will be created.No corruption related case will be in our courts for more than six months.

11. Criminalize tribalism. This will mean that any one who incites tribal hate will be convicted for a period of not less than 50 years or life imprisonment.

12. Open all private media houses Mr Lungu closed and assure the media to report nothing but the truth to the Zambian people. ZNBC and all government owned media houses will be required to report facts and not exaggerate things to please me even when I’m doing foolish things before the interest of the country. No bootlickers would be entertained.

NEXT CHAPTER WILL BE APPOINTING A FULL CABINET AND OUTLINE ON HOW TO PAY BACK THE DEBT PF HAS ACCUMULATED AND STOLEN.

Our initial actions are very important because they will give creditors like IMF, world Bank etc confidence that we are eager to fight corruption and use every coin given to us in a prudent and progressive manner to alleviate poverty.

Yours in service

SCS