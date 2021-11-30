Castrol Kafweta

IF IT WAS MADE LOCALLY OR DONATED, WE WOULD BE PROUD AND GRATEFUL.

Unfortunately, 57 years of independence and this is what Zambia is launching as a National Airways?

I would have surely been a proud and grateful Zambian if this thing was made locally by our local engineers from the University of Zambia or donated for free by the Chinese or Americans, but unfortunately it is imported with millions of taxpayer’s hard earned dollars.

God forgive us for we don’t know our value. We’ve failed to identify the divine human being in us whom you yourself the Lord claim to have made in your own image.

We’ve lamentably failed you Lord. Even the brains you gave us, we only use 0.5 percent of it. 95.5% is cumbersome, inept and unexplored.

Made in God’s image but living in devil’s ways.

